Left Menu

Still no decision on how much US will donate to Amazon Fund, Brazil's V.P. says

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 27-02-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 22:45 IST
Still no decision on how much US will donate to Amazon Fund, Brazil's V.P. says
  • Country:
  • Brazil

The United States has yet to decide on the amount it will donate to the Amazon Fund to combat deforestation, Brazilian Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin said on Monday after a meeting in Brasilia with U.S. climate envoy John Kerry.

However, Alckmin added, Kerry had committed to generating substantial public and private U.S. funding to help Brazil protect the rainforest, a crucial bulwark against climate change. Kerry is visiting Brazil to discuss climate change, deforestation, the energy transition, and various other areas of potential collaboration, Alckmin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back stranded crew; SpaceX set to launch next International Space Station crew for NASA

Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back st...

 Global
3
UNDP requests US$113.5 million for clearing earthquake rubble in Turkey

UNDP requests US$113.5 million for clearing earthquake rubble in Turkey

 Global
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman fights wild boar to save 11-yr-old daughter, dies

Chhattisgarh: Woman fights wild boar to save 11-yr-old daughter, dies

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023