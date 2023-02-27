Still no decision on how much US will donate to Amazon Fund, Brazil's V.P. says

The United States has yet to decide on the amount it will donate to the Amazon Fund to combat deforestation, Brazilian Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin said on Monday after a meeting in Brasilia with U.S. climate envoy John Kerry.

However, Alckmin added, Kerry had committed to generating substantial public and private U.S. funding to help Brazil protect the rainforest, a crucial bulwark against climate change. Kerry is visiting Brazil to discuss climate change, deforestation, the energy transition, and various other areas of potential collaboration, Alckmin said.

