US, Ukraine to cooperate on telecommunications issues

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission and Ukraine's telecom regulator said Monday they have signed a new memorandum of understanding to cooperate on telecommunications infrastructure resilience, 5G and other related security issues.

The FCC and Ukraine's National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services of Ukraine (NCEC) announced the formal partnership at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. NCEC Commissioner Liliia Malon noted the agreement's importance given Ukraine's damaged telecom infrastructure after Russia's 2022 invasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)