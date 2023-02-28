Left Menu

Mexico, Tesla near deal on investment after president's phone call -sources

Mexico and Tesla Inc are close to announcing a deal on the electric vehicle maker's plans to invest in Mexico after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk spoke on Monday, Mexican officials said. Lopez Obrador earlier revealed he would be talking to the "owner" of Tesla, which officials confirmed meant Musk.

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2023 06:01 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 06:01 IST
Mexico, Tesla near deal on investment after president's phone call -sources

Mexico and Tesla Inc are close to announcing a deal on the electric vehicle maker's plans to invest in Mexico after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk spoke on Monday, Mexican officials said.

Lopez Obrador earlier revealed he would be talking to the "owner" of Tesla, which officials confirmed meant Musk. One of the officials said following Monday's call that Tesla would be coming to Mexico. A second official said the two sides were "90 percent" of the way toward an agreement.

"The call went really well," a third Mexican official said. A fourth Mexican official said details of an agreement between Mexico and Tesla would be revealed on Tuesday.

Tesla did not reply to a request for comment. The call was announced after Lopez Obrador said on Friday Tesla would be denied permits to build a plant in the northern state of Nuevo Leon, where the company has been considering investing, if water is scarce in the arid region.

Two of the officials said Musk and Lopez Obrador had already spoken on Saturday. Monday's call lasted about 40 minutes and Saturday's around 35 minutes, one of the officials said. Lopez Obrador's office did not reply to a request for comment.

The discussions around Tesla have become a major test of whether Lopez Obrador can set the terms for major investments in Mexico in pursuit of a policy of resource nationalism which has persistently stirred misgivings among business groups. The comments last week by the leftist Lopez Obrador were the strongest sign yet that his concerns over water supply could become a deal-breaker for Tesla's plans in Nuevo Leon, an opposition-run state on the U.S.-Mexico border.

After Monday's call, one of the officials said Nuevo Leon was still in the running. Mexico's government has also said the firm is considering investing near a new Mexico City airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
3
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back stranded crew; SpaceX set to launch next International Space Station crew for NASA

Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023