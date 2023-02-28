Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Apple supplier Foxlink's facility in Andhra Pradesh, production halted

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said.Renigunta Deputy Superintendent of Police DSP A Ramachandra said the fire broke out at the Foxlink facility where cables are manufactured around 1.15 pm.The timely arrival of fire brigades at the spot ensured that the blaze remained confined to one shed and did not spread to the other two that house the dining area and kitchens, Ramachandra said.The largest shed among the three was charred, while the other two were safe.

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 28-02-2023 09:21 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 09:21 IST
Fire breaks out at Apple supplier Foxlink's facility in Andhra Pradesh, production halted
  • Country:
  • India

Foxlink, a cable supplier to global tech giant Apple, has halted production after a massive fire broke out at one of its manufacturing facilities here.

However, there was no loss of life in the incident that happened on Monday. Nearly 750 people working at the facility in Jinkalamitta village managed to get out soon after the fire broke out in the unit, police said.

Due to sheets and sponge among other items stocked at the facility, the fire spread swiftly and engulfed the entire facility. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said.

Renigunta Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) A Ramachandra said the fire broke out at the Foxlink facility where cables are manufactured around 1.15 pm.

The timely arrival of fire brigades at the spot ensured that the blaze remained confined to one shed and did not spread to the other two that house the dining area and kitchens, Ramachandra said.

''The largest shed among the three was charred, while the other two were safe. The largest shed is where all the production takes place,'' he said.

The company is yet to lodge an official complaint as it is still estimating the loss in coordination with the fire and electricity departments, the officer added.

Pictures of the manufacturing facility shared by police showed thick plumes of smoke billowing from the shed.

Established in 1986, Foxlink designs, makes and sells cable assemblies, connectors, power management devices and battery packs to several global tech behemoths.

It is headquartered in Taipei with over 15 design, manufacturing and sales sites across the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
3
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back stranded crew; SpaceX set to launch next International Space Station crew for NASA

Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023