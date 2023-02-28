China stocks inch higher on last trading day of Feb

China stocks edged up, while Hong Kong shares were mixed in the morning session on Tuesday, the last day of February, as investors put a hold on big bets and waited for economic data confirming the recovery.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index inched up 0.04%, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.07%. ** The Hang Seng Index rose 0.41%, while Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dipped 0.10%.

** Asian shares nudged higher on Tuesday, tracking small gains on Wall Street, while the U.S. dollar paused after a sharp rally as month-end flows lift sentiment and investors adjust to expectations of more interest rate hikes. ** Income per capita in China grew by just 2.9% in real terms in 2022, after increasing by 8.1% a year earlier, returning to a growth rate similar to that of 2020 when China was battling COVID and introducing sweeping lockdowns and other restrictions.

** China's yuan rebounded to the 6.94-6.95 levels against the dollar, after a slide on Monday that took it to a two-month low and near the 7-per-dollar psychological level. ** "The data releases in coming weeks will pose the reality check on the China-reopening trade and the RMB may test the 7 psychological level given the risk of data disappointment," Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said in a note.

** Redmond Wong, Greater China market strategist at Saxo Markets, said investors are waiting for more economic data to access the strength of the recovery. ** "The rise in tension between the U.S. and China over the issue of Russia also weighed on sentiment," Wong said, but stressed they don't think the bull market in China and Hong Kong stock markets are over.

** Among sectors, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) companies jumped 2.1% after Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan called for promoting the innovation and development of TCM. AI-related stocks also rose 1.3%. ** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Tech Index lost 0.6%, while Hong Kong-listed telecom stocks gained 2.2%.

