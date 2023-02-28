Left Menu

SpaceX launches 21 Starlink V2 Mini satellites to orbit

Image Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)
SpaceX on Monday launched 21 Starlink V2 Mini satellites to low-Earth orbit. The second-generation Starlink satellites lifted off on Falcon 9 launch vehicle from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

In a series of tweets, SpaceX revealed that Starlink V2 Mini satellites feature key technologies such as more powerful phased array antennas and the use of E-band for backhaul, which will allow Starlink to provide ~4x more capacity per satellite than previous iterations. This means Starlink can provide more bandwidth with increased reliability and connect millions of more people around the world with high-speed internet.

Among other enhancements, Starlink V2 Mini satellites are equipped with new argon Hall thrusters, with 2.4x the thrust and 1.5x the specific impulse of SpaceX's first-gen thrusters, for on-orbit manoeuvring.

This was the third launch and landing of this Falcon 9 first-stage booster, which previously launched CRS-26 and OneWeb Launch 16. Following stage separation, the first stage landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship.

SpaceX is also gearing up for Tuesday's launch of Falcon 9 launch of 51 Starlink satellites into orbit. The new batch of Starlink internet satellites will launch from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, ISI EROS C-3 and two Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

