FTSE 100 falls at open; Ocado sinks to bottom

Shares of Ocado lost 7.3% after the online supermarket and technology group reported a worse-than-expected full-year loss. St James's Place rose 3.6% after the British company posted a rise in annual profit, underpinned by strong new business flows as clients looked to protect themselves against runaway inflation and geopolitical risks.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-02-2023 14:06 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 14:05 IST
The FTSE 100 index opened lower on Tuesday, with Ocado sliding to the bottom of the index on dismal annual earnings, although a strong performance by asset manager St James's Place following a higher full-year profit limited losses in the benchmark.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.4% by 0823 GMT, after rising 0.7% at the start of the week. Shares of Ocado lost 7.3% after the online supermarket and technology group reported a worse-than-expected full-year loss.

St James's Place rose 3.6% after the British company posted a rise in annual profit, underpinned by strong new business flows as clients looked to protect themselves against runaway inflation and geopolitical risks. The more domestically focussed FTSE 250 midcap index fell 0.3%, weighed down by Travis Perkins as Britain's biggest supplier of building materials fell 5.1% after posting a 16% fall in its annual profit.

 

