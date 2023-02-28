Left Menu

EU antitrust regulators narrow case against Apple

28-02-2023
EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday narrowed their case against Apple, saying its App Store rules that prevent developers from informing users of other purchasing options violate the bloc's rules against unfair trading conditions.

The European Commission, which acts as the executive for the 27-country European Union, dropped an earlier charge that targeted Apple's rules which require developers to use its own in-app payment system.

 

