Google announces general availability of client-side encryption for Gmail

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google has announced the general availability of client-side encryption in Gmail for Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Education Standard customers beginning today.

Client-side encryption in Gmail ensures sensitive data in the email body and attachments are indecipherable to Google servers. Using the feature, customers retain control over encryption keys and the identity service to access those keys.

"Workspace already encrypts data at rest and in transit by using secure-by-design cryptographic libraries. Client-side encryption takes existing encryption capabilities to the next level by ensuring that customers have sole control over their encryption keys and thus complete control over access to their data," Google wrote in a post.

The feature will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, and Nonprofits, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers and users with personal Google Accounts.

Google noted that Workspace customers currently enrolled in the beta will not experience any change.

Client-side encryption in Gmail will be off by default and can be enabled by the admins at the domain, OU, and Group levels. Once enabled by the admin, end-users can add client-side encryption to any message by following these steps: