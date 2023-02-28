Left Menu

Google announces general availability of client-side encryption for Gmail

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 28-02-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 19:50 IST

 

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google has announced the general availability of client-side encryption in Gmail for Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Education Standard customers beginning today.

Client-side encryption in Gmail ensures sensitive data in the email body and attachments are indecipherable to Google servers. Using the feature, customers retain control over encryption keys and the identity service to access those keys.

"Workspace already encrypts data at rest and in transit by using secure-by-design cryptographic libraries. Client-side encryption takes existing encryption capabilities to the next level by ensuring that customers have sole control over their encryption keys and thus complete control over access to their data," Google wrote in a post.

The feature will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, and Nonprofits, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers and users with personal Google Accounts.

Google noted that Workspace customers currently enrolled in the beta will not experience any change.

Client-side encryption in Gmail will be off by default and can be enabled by the admins at the domain, OU, and Group levels. Once enabled by the admin, end-users can add client-side encryption to any message by following these steps:

  • Click the lock icon and select additional encryption
  • Compose your message and add attachments as normal

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023