Left Menu

Indian telecom sector has emerged as a sunrise sector and the whole world has taken note of this rise: Vaishnaw

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2023 22:10 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 22:10 IST
Indian telecom sector has emerged as a sunrise sector and the whole world has taken note of this rise: Vaishnaw
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership gets global recognition. GSM Association (GSMA) has conferred Government Leadership Award 2023 to India for implementing best practices in telecom policy and regulation.

Speaking on the occasion of India receiving the award, The Minister for Communications, Electronics & IT and Railways, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw said “GSMA Awards represent global recognition of the telecom reforms carried out by PM Shri Narendra Modi ji. We all have seen the effect of reforms. RoW permissions which used to take more than 230 days, now get approval within 8 days. More than 85% mobile tower clearances are now instantaneous. With nearly 1 Lakh sites in 387 districts, India’s 5G roll-out is one of the fastest in the world. Indian telecom sector has emerged as a sunrise sector and the whole world has taken note of this rise.”

GSMA, which represents more than 750 mobile operators and 400 companies in the telecom ecosystem, recognizes one country every year. India was declared winner in the ceremony held at Mobile World Congress Barcelona on 27 Feb, 2023.

Following the ‘Digital India’ vision of PM Shri Narendra Modi, Government brought in structural and procedural reform in September 2021. Thereafter, several initiatives were carried out such as licensing reforms, creation of PM Gati Shakti Sanchar Portal, streamlining Right of Way (RoW), spectrum reforms, satellite reforms etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023