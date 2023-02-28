TCIL enters into pact with BSNL for captive non-public network services

Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd (TCIL) has entered into an agreement with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) for the provision of Captive Non-Public Network (CNPN) Services to enterprise customers.

With its experience of field deployment of mobile technologies, TCIL as the master system integrator will deliver a robust end-to-end private 5G network solutions to enterprise customers, a release said on Tuesday.

''The disruptive 5G technology shall enable widespread industrial automation by providing secure, ultra-reliable, low latency and high throughput communication,'' it said.

According to the release, the government is supporting several initiatives for the development of indigenous subsystems for 4G/5G networks but for them to succeed and get absorbed in market, they will need to be integrated into commercially deployable solutions that meet customer requirements.

