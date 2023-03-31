LEVI'S® EXPANDS RETAIL FOOTPRINT IN ASIA, ANNOUNCES OPENING OF REGION'S LARGEST STORE IN BENGALURU, INDIA

Iconic denim and lifestyle brand Levi's® today announced the launch of its largest store in Asia. Situated in Bengaluru's bustling shopping hub of Brigade Road, the store advances Levi's® direct-to-consumer strategy and expansion focus in Asia. With this store, Levi's® continues to elevate brand experience to consumers through digital innovation, unique shopper experiences and an unmatched product assortment that is catered to the local consumer.

Spread over a total retail space of 7521 square feet, the Levi's® Brigade Road store features the brand's cutting-edge NextGen store format and retails some of its most beloved products – from its iconic 501® ,which celebrates its 150th anniversary this year, to its classic Trucker jackets. The store will also showcase the newest range of fits for both men and women, more relaxed silhouettes in line with latest trends, and premium collections and collaborations.

At the heart of the store is the Levi's® Tailor Shop helmed by skilled tailoring professionals, which seeks to give consumers an opportunity to personalize their purchases especially with self-expression being key for today's consumers. In addition to tapping on expert alteration and restoration services, customers can further customize their Levi's® apparel through embroidery, patches, pins, and more. From reinventing existing jeans to elevating a newly-purchased pair, the Tailor Shop unlocks a spectrum of personalization for Levi's® customers looking for unique pieces tailored to their taste and expression.

''With consumer behaviour shifting in the ever-changing retail landscape, we at Levi's® continue to prioritize how we deliver our iconic products and an impactful brand experience, especially to our growing base of young, savvy consumers in India and across Asia. With this year marking the 170th anniversary of Levi Strauss & Co., the Brigade Road store – our largest in Asia – aims to be a premium one-stop-shop in one of the region's most vibrant cities. It will allow us to engage with Levi's® fans who are looking to create a style statement and connect with one of the most well-loved apparel brands in the world,'' said Amisha Jain, Managing Director & SVP, South Asia, Middle East & Africa at Levi Strauss & Co. ''India, in particular, is a priority growth market for Levi Strauss & Co. ''As we look to scale up our investments in Asia, the opening of the Brigade Road store signifies our commitment towards offering quality and innovation in the latest fashion to consumers in both India and the wider Asia region. '' The Brigade Road store in Bengaluru is yet another step in Levi's® inroads within Asia, and marks another milestone in the brand's strategy of diversifying its business across geographies, apparel categories and distribution channels. It brings the brand closer to its goal of making its stores premium destinations around the world by delivering premium shopping experiences to its customers across the globe.

For the store's launch weekend, Levi's® worked with artists Sachin Bhatt, Osheen Siva, The Doodle Mafia and public art collective, The Aravani Project to create artworks that showcase the city from past, present, and future perspectives. Delving into the city's evolution, the artworks blend vintage and futuristic elements to capture the local culture and subtleties of the city. These designs can be customized onto Levi's® trucker jackets & t-shirts at the store.

About the Levi's® brand: The Levi's® brand epitomizes classic American style and effortless cool. Since their invention by Levi Strauss & Co. in 1873, Levi's® jeans have become one of the most recognizable garments of clothing in the world – capturing the imagination and loyalty of people for generations. Today, Levi's® brand portfolio continues to evolve through a relentless pioneering and innovative spirit that is unparalleled in the apparel industry. Our range of leading jeanswear and accessories are available in more than 110 countries, allowing individuals around the world to express their personal style. For more information about Levi's® brand, its products, and stores, please visit levi.in.

