Karnataka polls: Bengaluru civic body asks banks to share info on large digital transactions

The Bengaluru civic body, which is the nodal agency to conduct the assembly elections in the city, has directed all the banks to share details of transactions in large amounts.

With digital payments coming in handy to transfer money, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has asked banks to monitor transactions in accounts and report those that are suspicious, in view of the coming Karnataka polls.

"For intelligence sharing, our officers held a meeting with the company executives on Saturday. They are now sharing that information with us. We are also including the district level RBI official dealing with the enforcement," BBMP commissioner Tushar Girinath, who is also in charge of elections in the city, told reporters on Monday.

He explained that they would track those definite types of digital payment system where a large amount is being transferred from a single account to several accounts.

