PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 19:55 IST
Significant focus on Northeast region for B20 India conferences: Commerce Ministry * The Northeast region has been of significant focus for B20 India Initiatives, with four conferences planned across the region to showcase the vast potential and opportunities, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

The B20 is the official G20 dialogue forum representing the global business community. It is among the most prominent engagement groups in G20, with companies and business organisations as participants.

Kohima, Nagaland will host fourth B20 conference from April 4-6.

The first three were held in Imphal, Aizawl, and Gangtok.

*** WiJungle to hire 120 professionals in 6 months * Unified cyber security platform WiJungle is planning to hire 120 professionals in the next six months across various levels, including in sales and associated ops, engineering and support.

''We have been consciously expanding to capture the market demand. The addition of new team members will help the organisation to launch new products and achieve the targeted topline,'' WiJungle CEO and Co-founder Karmesh Gupta said in a statement.

With this new hiring, the company's total head count will reach 240 in 2023.

