IPL Scoreboard: LSG vs CSK

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants here on Monday.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad c Wood b Ravi Bishnoi 57 Devon Conway c Pandya b Wood 47 Shivam Dube c Wood b Ravi Bishnoi 27 Moeen Ali st Pooran b Ravi Bishnoi 19 Ben Stokes c Yash Thakur b Avesh Khan 8 Ambati Rayudu not out 27 Ravindra Jadeja c Ravi Bishnoi b Wood 3 MS Dhoni c Ravi Bishnoi b Wood 12 Mitchell Santner not out 1 Extras: (B-4 LB-4 NB-1 W-7) 16 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 217 Fall of wickets: 1/110 2/118 3/150 4/166 5/178 6/203 7/215 Bowling: Kyle Mayers 2-0-16-0, Avesh Khan 3-0-39-1, Krunal Pandya 2-0-21-0, Krishnappa Gowtham 1-0-20-0, Mark Wood 4-0-49-3, Yash Thakur 4-0-36-0, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-28-3. More

