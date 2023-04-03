Left Menu

Issues faced during customs duty payment to be resolved soon: CBIC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 22:26 IST
Issues faced during customs duty payment to be resolved soon: CBIC

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIC) on Monday said the difficulties being faced by traders in paying customs duties in the newly launched upgraded duty payments systems will be resolved at the earliest.

In a tweet, the CBIC said it has noted difficulties being faced by members of the trade in making duty payments over the customs automated system. An upgraded and modern system of payment is live since April 1.

''Our technical teams are working overtime to fix some teething issues and the problems being temporarily noticed will be resolved at the earliest,'' the CBIC tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023