Radius Synergies Recognized with the Prestigious Certificate Of Merit for Smart Startup Of The Year

Beating the tough competition to gain industry recognition, Radius Synergies International Pvt. Ltd. (Radius Synergies), won Certificate of Merit for "Smart Startup Of The Year" at ISFG Innovation Awards 2023 ceremony, held recently in the National Capital. A leading company in the IoT/M2M space, Radius Synergies has been bestowed upon with this prominent recognition for its contribution in seamless transition from single point to multi-point prepaid distribution model as mandated by the UPERC. The highly-coveted award was collected by Dr. Bharat Bhushan, Executive Director and Mr. Rahul Singh, Head-Software, Radius Synergies in the presence of the who's who of the industry.

Mr. H.S. Singh, Managing Director, Radius Synergies International Private Limited said, "We feel deeply honored to have received such an esteemed recognition at this prestigious platform. I take this opportunity to congratulate my entire team that has worked tirelessly to set new benchmarks of excellence. We are continuously working on new innovations and our R&D team is always on the job to deliver best-in-class products to meet the highest industry expectations." With its exclusive products and solutions comprising smart prepaid metering and smart grid, Radius Synergies is contributing efficiently in the smooth transition from single point to multi-point prepaid electricity distribution. The transition has been mandated by UPERC to improve the efficiency and reliability of electricity distribution in Uttar Pradesh.

Radius Synergies offers almost all the smart solutions such as Smart Grid, Smart Prepaid Metering, Smart cities, Smart Electric Vehicle Charging Dock, Energy management solution and Smart building management among others. Be it the products or the services, the company beats the competition in every respect.

The state-of-the-art Prepaid Smart Metering Solution from Radius Synergies has emerged as a boon to the Real Estate Developers, Maintenance Agencies, RWAs as well as the End Consumers. It is an orchestration of BIS-certified Dual Source Dual Registry energy meters, reliable and ruggedized field devices, security-compliant backend server platform, intuitive dashboards and mobile apps. For more information, please visit: radius.co.in.

Image: Dr. Bharat Bhushan, Executive Director and Mr. Rahul Singh, Head-Software, Radius Synergies receiving Certificate of Merit for "Smart Startup Of The Year"

