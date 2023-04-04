Left Menu

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets March 2023 security patch

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2023 17:36 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 17:36 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus
OnePlus has started a gradual rollout of the OxygenOS 13 F.47 update for the OnePlus Nord CE 2. This update is being pushed out to devices in the IN/GLO/EU regions.

This build brings the March 2023 Android security patch and also includes a couple of improvements and bug fixes. Check out the full update changelog below (via):

System

  • Integrates the March 2023 Android security patch to enhance system security.
  • Extends the battery life in some scenarios.
  • Fixes an issue where NFC access cards might not work in certain scenarios.

Communication

  • Improves the stability of mobile network connections.

Connections

  • Improves the stability of Wi-Fi connections.

Camera

  • Improves Camera stability.
  • Fixes a display issue that might affect images in Photos.

The OTA will be incremental, meaning that the update will not be available to all users at once. Instead, it will be made available to a small percentage of users initially, and expand to more devices over time.

You can manually check if the OxygenOS 13 F.47 update is available for your OnePlus Nord CE 2 device: Go to the phone's Settings > System > System updates.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes with a 90Hz 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS2.2 storage. If you require more storage, a dedicated micro SD card slot enables you to expand the storage capacity up to 1TB.

The handset boasts a triple rear camera setup which includes a 64MP primary lens with EIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119-degree field-of-view and EIS support, along with a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the device features a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor for selfies and video chatting.

The device is fuelled by a 4500mAh (Dual-cell) battery with support for 65W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology. The device also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick authentication.

