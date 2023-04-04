Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens mixed ahead of jobs data; Tesla gains

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 19:07 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened mixed on Tuesday ahead of jobs data that could decide the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening path, while Tesla gained as sales of its China-made electric vehicles rose in March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.36 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 33,594.79. The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.52 points, or 0.09%, at 4,128.03, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 19.04 points, or 0.16%, to 12,208.49 at the opening bell.

