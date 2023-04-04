Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy, to seek buyer

Virgin Orbit Holdings , founded by billionaire Richard Branson, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday after the satellite launching business struggled to secure long-term funding following a failed launch in January. Spun off from space tourism firm Virgin Galactic in 2017, the company sends satellites into orbit using rockets launched from a modified Boeing 747 plane.

But its sixth mission in January with its centerpiece LauncherOne rocket, the first rocket launch out of Britain, failed to reach orbit, sending its payload of commercial and defence-related research satellites plunging into the ocean. The mission from the UK's Cornwall Spaceport left the company scrambling to find new funding and forced it to halt operations and furlough nearly all of its employees on March 15 to conserve cash.

The Long Beach, California-based company lodged the filing seeking a sale of its assets in a Delaware court days after announcing the layoff of roughly 85% of its 750 employees. "We believe that the Chapter 11 process represents the best path forward to identify and finalize an efficient and value-maximizing sale," Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart said in a statement.

Virgin Orbit listed assets of about $243 million and total debt at $153.5 million as of Sept. 30. It went public in 2021 through a blank-check deal, raising $255 million less than expected. Valued at more than $3 billion two years ago, Virgin Orbit had a value of $65 million based on Monday's closing price.

On Tuesday, its shares shed some 24% of their value. BUSINESS MODEL

Virgin Orbit was set up to launch small rockets and offer short-notice launches from anywhere including for tactical military purposes, addressing a need highlighted by the conflict in Ukraine. But demand for larger launch rockets and more cost-effective shared payload launches into space on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket over the past two years raised the competitive stakes, analysts and industry executives have said.

The UK Space Agency said Britain, which has two vertical-launch spaceports due for debuts next year, remains committed to being a key provider of commercial small satellite launches. Two satellite makers which lost high-tech payloads in the failed January launch, Britain's Space Forge and Poland's SatRev, in which Virgin Orbit owns 4%, stressed they had backup plans to use alternative launch vehicles as needed.

SatRev has used other launchers including SpaceX in the past. VIRGIN GROUP FUNDING

Branson's Virgin Group, which owns roughly 75% of the launch company, said it had invested over $1 billion in the unit, including $60 million in secured loans since November. Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala is the second-biggest investor in Virgin Orbit with a 17.9% stake.

Virgin Investments, a unit of Virgin Group, will provide $31.6 million in new money to Virgin Orbit to fund operations while it looks for a buyer in bankruptcy, the companies said. Despite the success of his travel and telecommunications businesses, Branson has also been associated with a number of high-profile business failures in an entrepreneurial career that dates back to the 1970s.

Reuters reported last month that Texas-based Matthew Brown had been in talks to invest $200 million in Virgin Orbit. Those talks collapsed, sources told Reuters last week. Virgin Orbit's largest creditor is London-based Arqit Ltd, which was owed almost $10 million for services and as a customer deposit, its bankruptcy filing showed.

Arqit declined to comment. In 2021, Arqit Quantum and Virgin Orbit announced a deal for two satellite launches to provide encryption services to the "Five Eyes" nations: the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Arqit Quantum said in December it would abandon satellite development efforts and had found a way to provide secure encryption through an unspecified "ground infrastructure". The United States Space Force, part of the U.S. military, was Virgin Orbit's second-largest creditor with a deposit of almost $6.8 million for future launches, the filing showed.

It had no immediate comment.

