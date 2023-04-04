Left Menu

OpenAI and Italy's Data Protection Authority to hold meeting on Wednesday

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 21:59 IST
Italy's Data Protection Authority said on Tuesday that it would hold a meeting with representatives of OpenAI on Wednesday evening, after the authority temporarily banned the ChatGPT chatbot. The Italian authority added that OpenAI sent a letter on Monday to express its willingness to collaborate in order to respect the European privacy rules and reach a shared solution.

Last week Microsoft-backed OpenAI took ChatGPT offline in Italy after the Data Protection Authority temporarily banned the chatbot and launched a probe over the artificial intelligence application's suspected breach of privacy rules.

