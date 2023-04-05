Open a Demat Account Effortlessly on Bajaj Markets Now

Opening a Demat account is effortless and much more accessible on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Young investors can easily onboard and invest in the stock market by signing-up for a Demat account through Bajaj Markets. One of the key features of Bajaj Markets is the fully digital process. Those looking to grow their investments, can find offerings from leading service providers and access these instruments.

Other benefits of opening a Demat account via Bajaj Markets are: • Time-efficient process, so you can open a Demat account in 15 minutes • Complete digital process thus eliminating the need to visit a physical branch • High accuracy and security ensured throughout the process, thus minimising fraud One can open a Demat account with a registered Depository Participant (DP) on Bajaj Markets. This is to ensure confidence in the legitimacy and security of one’s investment activities.

As per the latest SEBI guideline, investors must add a nominee to their Demat account by 30th September 2023. As such, opening a Demat account with a reliable and trustworthy provider like Bajaj Markets is smart. It ensures a more streamlined and user-friendly experience, especially when adhering to policy changes.

About Bajaj Markets Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, and one of the fastest growing fintech in India, is a one-stop digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with some of the most trusted names to offer choice to its customers and help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then, built a very strong business as a techfin. Its technology services businesses are built on its core capabilities in consumer insights, technology and data analytics. Its first B2B SBU, Skaleup, has been created to become the leading digital technology services provider in India through deep domain expertise and execution capabilities.

Bajaj Markets has built a new business unit to become the preferred partner for digital technology initiatives across all group companies of Bajaj Finserv. Herein, the strategy is to align with digital technology roadmap objectives of all the group companies of Bajaj Finserv and offer digital technology services and platforms at market competitive rates.

Visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download the Bajaj Markets app from Play Store or App Store. With Bajaj Markets, “Ab Choices Hue Aasaan”.

Image: Open a Demat Account now on Bajaj Markets

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)