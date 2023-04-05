Video telematics platform Lightmetrics raises USD 8.5 mn

Video telematics startup Lightmetrics on Wednesday said it has raised USD 8.5 million (about Rs 69 crore) in a funding round from Sequoia Capital India.

The Bengaluru-based platform uses edge AI and analyses video feeds from the camera installed in vehicles to better understand driver behaviour, and reduce accidents and improve safety. It claims to serve over 2,500 fleet across India, the Middle East, the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Australia, and South Africa.

The company will use the funds raised in Series-A round to strengthen its teams from the engineering, customer success, product, marketing, sales and analytics sides for growth.

Lightmetrics was founded in 2015 by Soumik Ukil, Ravi Shenoy, Mithun Uliyar, Gururaj Putraya, Pushkar Patwardhan and Krishna AG, who had worked together at Nokia Research on computer vision and ML for cameras.

