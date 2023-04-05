Infosys and LexisNexis join forces to deliver end-to-end information services

Data and analytics firm LexisNexis and Infosys have teamed up to offer end-to-end information services across their array of content, enterprise, and product applications, the latter announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"Our relationship with LexisNexis spans over 15 years, and this new long-term agreement is a testament to our great collaboration, delivering true value during that time. With a focus on delivering greater innovation and seamless experiences, we look forward to supporting LexisNexis retain and excel its position as a market leader," said Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP & Global Head - Services, Utilities, Resources and Energy, Infosys.

Through this partnership, LexisNexis will receive end-to-end strategic IT services, spanning multiple business domains such as global content systems, global business systems, and product development, from Infosys. These services will provide application maintenance and support, application development and validation, life cycle upgrades, application modernization, and content modernization.

In addition, Infosys will offer strategic consultancy to LexisNexis for their downstream, discretionary, and strategic expenditures. With over 15 years of partnership, the Bengaluru-based IT major aims to maintain delivery excellence while assisting LexisNexis in achieving cost optimization goals and meeting their desired business outcomes with ease.

"We at LexisNexis aim to deliver the best content, enterprise, and product application services in the market and we firmly believe that by leveraging Infosys for its downstream, discretionary, and strategic programs, will be in our best interest and we are excited to further expand our relationship with Infosys," said Jeff Reihl, Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer, LexisNexis.