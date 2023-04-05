Left Menu

Hyundai to drive in all-new SUV in Indian market

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2023 18:08 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 17:32 IST
Hyundai to drive in all-new SUV in Indian market
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said it will introduce an all-new sports utility vehicle in the country.

The company currently sells models like Venue, Creta, Alcazar and Tucson in the sports utility segment in the domestic market.

''Hyundai has been one of the forerunners to induce new mobility experiences and we are all set to once again excite customers with an all-new SUV that is coming soon to take you places,'' Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said in a statement.

The company, however, did not share any details about the engine, or size of the vehicle.

Built to bring out the explorer, this all-new SUV will evoke unfiltered experiences with advanced technology, superior safety and strong performance, the automaker said without divulging details.

The sports utility vehicle segment has emerged as the fastest growing segment in the domestic passenger vehicle segment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NA...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement; WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data and more

Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 bil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023