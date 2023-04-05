Left Menu

Stellantis unveils Ram EV pickup, to debut late in 2024, at New York auto show

While the high costs of electrification and advanced software development have mounted pressure on automakers, U.S. lawmakers approved hefty incentives for EV battery production and consumer tax credits in August. Stellantis in late February indefinitely idled a Jeep assembly plant in Illinois, blaming the high cost of EVs. Automakers face tougher vehicle emissions standards in the United States and Europe and mandates from California and other U.S. states to sell a rising number of electric vehicles. California wants to require that all new light-duty cars and trucks sold in the state by 2035 be electric or plug-in electric hybrids.

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 19:00 IST
Stellantis unveils Ram EV pickup, to debut late in 2024, at New York auto show

Chrysler parent Stellantis NV on Wednesday unveiled its new electric Ram pickup truck, which is poised to debut on the market late in 2024 as a key part of the French-Italian automaker's strategy to electrify its vehicle lineup.

The 2025 model year Ram 1500 REV, introduced at the New York Auto Show which runs until April 16, will have a range of as much as 500 miles using an optional, bigger 229-kilowatt battery pack. The EV truck will go on sale in one of the most important segments of the North American electric vehicle market. The Ram truck's launch late in 2024 will come more than two years after similar EV trucks like the Rivian R1T electric pickup and Ford's F-150 Lightning electric truck.

General Motors plans to start delivering electric Chevrolet Silverado pickups this fall. Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the long-delayed Cybertruck will launch this year from a factory in Texas. The RAM EV truck will be built on a new body-on-frame architecture designed for full-size EVs, capable of towing up to 14,000 lbs and carry a payload of up to 2,700 lbs. It will have a range of up to 350 miles with a standard 168-kilowatt battery pack, rising to 500 miles on the optional 229-kilowatt battery.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares has set ambitious targets to slash emissions in half by 2030, including that 100% of car sales in Europe and 50% of car and light-duty truck sales in the United States be of electric vehicles by the end of the decade. While the high costs of electrification and advanced software development have mounted pressure on automakers, U.S. lawmakers approved hefty incentives for EV battery production and consumer tax credits in August.

Stellantis in late February indefinitely idled a Jeep assembly plant in Illinois, blaming the high cost of EVs. Automakers face tougher vehicle emissions standards in the United States and Europe and mandates from California and other U.S. states to sell a rising number of electric vehicles.

California wants to require that all new light-duty cars and trucks sold in the state by 2035 be electric or plug-in electric hybrids. The Biden administration must approve the requirements before the plan can take effect.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NA...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement; WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data and more

Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 bil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023