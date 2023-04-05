Left Menu

Govt gives approval for 34 electronic components manufacturing proposals worth Rs 11,187 cr till March

The government on Wednesday said it has approved 34 electronic components manufacturing proposals worth Rs 11,187 crore till March 30 this year.In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the government had notified a Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components SPECS on April 1, 2020, and applications were received till till March 30, 2023.As on March 30, 2023, 120 applications have been received under SPECS.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 19:34 IST
Govt gives approval for 34 electronic components manufacturing proposals worth Rs 11,187 cr till March

The government on Wednesday said it has approved 34 electronic components manufacturing proposals worth Rs 11,187 crore till March 30 this year.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the government had notified a Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components (SPECS) on April 1, 2020, and applications were received till till March 30, 2023.

''As on March 30, 2023, 120 applications have been received under SPECS. The applications received under the scheme are from domestic companies. As on March 30, 2023, thirty four (34) applications with total project cost of Rs 11,187 crore have been approved under the scheme,'' he said.

Under the scheme, the approved proposals include those from Tata Electronics, Samsung Display Noida Pvt Ltd, Salcomp Technologies, Sahasra Semiconductors, IdemiaSyscom, Deki Electronics, Molex India and Continental Device India Pvt Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NA...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement; WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data and more

Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 bil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023