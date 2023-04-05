Govt gives approval for 34 electronic components manufacturing proposals worth Rs 11,187 cr till March
The government on Wednesday said it has approved 34 electronic components manufacturing proposals worth Rs 11,187 crore till March 30 this year.In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the government had notified a Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components SPECS on April 1, 2020, and applications were received till till March 30, 2023.As on March 30, 2023, 120 applications have been received under SPECS.
''As on March 30, 2023, 120 applications have been received under SPECS. The applications received under the scheme are from domestic companies. As on March 30, 2023, thirty four (34) applications with total project cost of Rs 11,187 crore have been approved under the scheme,'' he said.
Under the scheme, the approved proposals include those from Tata Electronics, Samsung Display Noida Pvt Ltd, Salcomp Technologies, Sahasra Semiconductors, IdemiaSyscom, Deki Electronics, Molex India and Continental Device India Pvt Ltd.
