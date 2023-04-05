Left Menu

Goldman Sachs says 2,400 women entrepreneurs funded under its prog added Rs 2,800 cr to Indian economy

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2023 23:46 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 23:43 IST
Goldman Sachs says 2,400 women entrepreneurs funded under its prog added Rs 2,800 cr to Indian economy
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@GoldmanSachs)
  • Country:
  • India

Goldman Sachs, which has funded the business and management education of 2,400 women in India, has claimed these beneficiaries have helped create around 12,000 new jobs as well as add Rs 2,800 crore in revenues to the country's economy in the past 18 months.

The investment banking major first launched the graduation programme in the country in 2008. It relaunched the same 18 months ago when it claims to have funded the business and management education of 10,000 women under its 'Womeninitiative'.

The numbers, it said, are based on a study carried out by the Indian School of Business (ISB) among 2,400 women entrepreneurs who participated in Goldman Sachs women initiative.

The study found that these 10,000 women have doubled their existing workforce, quadrupled their revenue, and increased their productivity by five times on an average, within 18 months of graduating from the programme and most of them expect to increase hiring and grow revenue.

Sonjoy Chatterjee, chairman and chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs India, said women entrepreneurs are still significantly under represented in the country and face significant hurdles to access capital, which means there is more work to be done to unlock their true potential.

He said only 20 per cent of the domestic businesses are led by women, and they contribute just 3 per cent of the overall industrial output.

The study has analysed how women entrepreneurs are implementing what they have learned from the programme and how they seek to benefit from the emerging growth themes.

These include digital technology adoption to drive innovation and efficiency; boosting exporting and tapping into a globally competitive talent pool for growth.

Since 2014, when it launched the women entrepreneurs opportunity facility in a global partnership with the International Finance Corporation, more than 38,000 women entrepreneurs have received over 45,900 loans worth around USD 720 million through the programme as of December 2021.

Globally the facility has reached over 1,64,000 women entrepreneurs who were provided over USD 4.5 billion in loans via financial institutions across 55 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; Gilead details promising early COVID antiviral data, setting up larger studies and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; G...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023