Left Menu

Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 runs

Brief Scores Punjab Kings 197 for 4 in 20 overs Shikhar Dhawan 86 not out off 56 balls, Prabhsimran Singh 60 off 34 balls, Jason Holder 229 beat Rajasthan Royals 192 for 7 in 20 overs Sanju Samson 42, Dhruv Jurel 32 not out.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-04-2023 23:56 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 23:56 IST
Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 runs

Punjab Kings notched up their second win on the trot as they beat Rajasthan Royals by five runs in an IPL match here on Wednesday.

Batting first, skipper Shikhar Dhawan smashed an unbeaten 86 off 56 balls while young Prabhsimran Singh carted the Rajasthan Royals bowling attack to score 60 off 34 balls as Punjab Kings managed a commendable 197 for 4 in 20 overs.

For Royals, Jason Holder was most successful bowler with figures of 2/29 in four overs.

In reply, Royals lost wickets at regular intervals to manage 192 for 7 after stipulated overs. For Punjab, Nathan Ellis took 4/30 in 4 overs. Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 197 for 4 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 86 not out off 56 balls, Prabhsimran Singh 60 off 34 balls, Jason Holder 2/29) beat Rajasthan Royals 192 for 7 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 42, Dhruv Jurel 32 not out).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; Gilead details promising early COVID antiviral data, setting up larger studies and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; G...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023