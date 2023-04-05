Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 runs

Punjab Kings notched up their second win on the trot as they beat Rajasthan Royals by five runs in an IPL match here on Wednesday.

Batting first, skipper Shikhar Dhawan smashed an unbeaten 86 off 56 balls while young Prabhsimran Singh carted the Rajasthan Royals bowling attack to score 60 off 34 balls as Punjab Kings managed a commendable 197 for 4 in 20 overs.

For Royals, Jason Holder was most successful bowler with figures of 2/29 in four overs.

In reply, Royals lost wickets at regular intervals to manage 192 for 7 after stipulated overs. For Punjab, Nathan Ellis took 4/30 in 4 overs. Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 197 for 4 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 86 not out off 56 balls, Prabhsimran Singh 60 off 34 balls, Jason Holder 2/29) beat Rajasthan Royals 192 for 7 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 42, Dhruv Jurel 32 not out).

