Teknion's New Collaboration Hub is Set for Gurugram Launch

Teknion Corporation is set to unveil its latest collaboration hub in the bustling business district of Gurugram on April 6 and 7, 2023.

The 6000 sq. ft. hub is set to house a family of brands: Teknion, Studio TK, and Luum Textiles, with an aim to provide visitors with a first-hand experience of Teknion's state-of-the-art workspace solutions. The collaboration hub will feature an open layout comprising several workspace solutions that are aligned with the latest workplace trends. ''Social collaborative workspace solutions are a key focus for us especially with the rise of hybrid work styles,'' says Saiful Anuar, Director of Marketing and Customer Solutions.

The collaboration hub brings together innovative choices for the multiple functions that meet the demands of a hybrid workspace. It is designed to be 'Future Smart', providing a thoughtfully curated selection of products that help adapt to ever-changing ways of working.

Conference areas are conceptualised to support group activities while seamlessly accommodating the overall design scheme and workflow. A key focus area is spaces that are designed to spur collaboration, complete with visual and acoustic privacy and provisions for brainstorming. For instance, the C+D conference table addresses the connectivity needs of a modern workspace, while the hiSpace range of height-adjustable tables Banqs and Sprouts collections offer many planning styles for a dynamic workspace design.

The hub manages space allocation and modulates natural light and varying degrees of visual and acoustic privacy - creating a fluid bridge between architecture, furniture and people. It employs architectural systems and loose furniture to divide space and facilitate the reconfiguration of products. For example, Expansion Cityline is specially designed to optimize collaboration and create spatial division.

Colours, textures, and materials considerably impact workplace well-being. The collaboration hub aims to allow architects and designers to create combinations of material palettes from the Luum Textiles and Teknion Materials and Finishes exploration areas to represent engaging narratives and clients' aspirations.

''Our long-term plan in India is for the collaboration hub to act as a catalyst to foster meaningful connections amongst work communities,'' says Nikhil Wadehra, Regional Sales Director, Teknion. ''The relevance of a hybrid model of working is higher now than ever, and Teknion is setting a new benchmark for quality modular furniture in India.'' The future of workstations revolves around highly functional and intuitively designed interiors. Therefore, Teknion constantly seeks to improve its products with rigorous R&D and a forward-thinking approach. Terry McAllister, President of International Markets, says, ''Our new Gurugram hub provides the perfect platform to showcase our design and manufacturing capabilities while demonstrating our understanding of evolving workplace concepts.'' Teknion's products bring a humane approach to technology that makes the brand a pioneer of workspaces of the future.

About Teknion: Teknion Corporation is a global workspace solutions provider offering a holistic range of products and services for the hybrid office. Over four decades of creativity and innovation-fuelled experience have cemented their reputation as an accomplished leader in the workspace services industry. Established in 1981 by visionary Saul Feldberg to address emerging patterns of living and working through cutting-edge technology, Teknion today collaborates with the world's foremost architects and designers with clients, including several Fortune 500 companies and the rising stars of Silicon Valley.

Teknion remains committed to shaping the future of hybrid work with its brand triad: Teknion, Luum Textiles, and Studio TK.

