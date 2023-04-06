Left Menu

China, Hong Kong stocks fall as Sino-U.S. tensions intensify

** China's services activity in March revved up at the quickest pace in 2-1/2 years on robust new orders and job creation and a consumption-led post-COVID recovery, a private-sector survey showed on Thursday. ** But any optimism was counteracted by a flare-up in Sino-U.S tensions as U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hosted Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California on Wednesday, and stressed the need to accelerate arms deliveries to Taiwan in the face of rising threats from China.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 06-04-2023 10:38 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 10:30 IST
China, Hong Kong stocks fall as Sino-U.S. tensions intensify
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday as simmering Sino-U.S. tensions offset fresh evidence of economic recovery, but a sustained rally in artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor shares capped losses in China. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index fell 0.3% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index was little changed.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.1%, and the China Enterprises Index lost 0.3%. Tech stocks traded in Hong Kong declined 1.0%. ** China's services activity in March revved up at the quickest pace in 2-1/2 years on robust new orders and job creation and a consumption-led post-COVID recovery, a private-sector survey showed on Thursday.

** But any optimism was counteracted by a flare-up in Sino-U.S tensions as U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hosted Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California on Wednesday, and stressed the need to accelerate arms deliveries to Taiwan in the face of rising threats from China. ** An index tracking China's defence stocks rose as maritime authorities in China's Fujian province launched a three-day special patrol and inspection operation in the Taiwan Strait.

** Meanwhile, investors closely monitor the China visits by EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron, which could set a course for future relations after years of strained ties. ** China's AI-related stocks continued to rise despite growing bubble concerns following price surges over the past month on the back of the ChatGPT mania.

** The AI index rose 1.1% while China's chipmaking index surged 4.9%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; Gilead details promising early COVID antiviral data, setting up larger studies and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; G...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023