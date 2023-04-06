Left Menu

Ukraine, Poland to produce Soviet-era tank shells together

Ukroboronprom said Poland would become the second NATO member state to help Ukraine produce ammunition as the country battles Russian troops that launched a full-scale invasion more than 13 months ago. "In line with the agreement, new production lines to produce large numbers of ammunition for 125-mm tank guns are planned," the company said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 19:25 IST
Ukraine's state arms producer said on Thursday it would launch joint production of 125-mm rounds for Soviet-era tanks with Polish arms producer Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ). Ukroboronprom said Poland would become the second NATO member state to help Ukraine produce ammunition as the country battles Russian troops that launched a full-scale invasion more than 13 months ago.

"In line with the agreement, new production lines to produce large numbers of ammunition for 125-mm tank guns are planned," the company said in a statement. The agreement was signed during President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to Poland on Wednesday. Ukraine will provide the technology and send its specialists to Polish cities where production facilities will be located given high security risks. Russia has conducted long-range air strikes on targets in Ukraine throughout the war.

Ukroboronprom's officials have said Russia has constantly attacked arms facilities, forcing it to move production to safer areas. In February, the company announced it had started producing ammunition with a NATO country in central Europe. Ukraine depends heavily on weapons and ammunition supplies from its Western allies during the war. Ukrainian military commanders constantly stress the need for more ammunition at the frontlines.

