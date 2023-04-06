Left Menu

Indkal Technologies enters large appliances market with brand Acer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 20:00 IST
Indkal Technologies enters large appliances market with brand Acer

Indkal Technologies, the brand licensee of Taiwanese brand Acer, on Thursday said it has entered into the large appliances segment after launching air conditioners and washing machines.

It has also strengthened its TV lineup by adding W series QLED Smart TV models.

The new range of air conditioners and washing machines will be available across online and offline channels from this week.

Indkal Technologies introduced televisions in India in 2021, under the brand Acer.

Bengaluru-based Indkal Technologies would get the Acer-branded appliances manufactured through Dixon Technologies and Amber Enterprises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023