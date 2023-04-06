Indkal Technologies enters large appliances market with brand Acer
Indkal Technologies, the brand licensee of Taiwanese brand Acer, on Thursday said it has entered into the large appliances segment after launching air conditioners and washing machines.
It has also strengthened its TV lineup by adding W series QLED Smart TV models.
The new range of air conditioners and washing machines will be available across online and offline channels from this week.
Indkal Technologies introduced televisions in India in 2021, under the brand Acer.
Bengaluru-based Indkal Technologies would get the Acer-branded appliances manufactured through Dixon Technologies and Amber Enterprises.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
