Ukraine says data leak is Russian effort to sow doubt about counter-offensive

A leak of classified documents detailing secret U.S. and NATO plans to help Kyiv looked like a Russian disinformation operation to sow doubts about Ukraine's planned counter-offensive, a Ukrainian presidential official said on Friday.

Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters that the leaked data reported by the New York Times on Thursday contained a "very large amount of fictitious information" and that Russia was trying to seize back the initiative in its invasion.

