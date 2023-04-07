L&T Personal Loan is Now Live on Bajaj Markets

• Interest rates starting from 11% per annum • Loans of up to Rs 7 Lakhs • Flexible loan tenures ranging from 24 months to 48 months Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has now partnered with L&T Financial Services Limited, to offer consumer loans starting at just 11% per annum. One can take a collateral-free loan of up to Rs 7 Lakhs easily through the Bajaj Markets’ app or website.

The benefits of this personal loan include: • Minimal processing fees • End-to-end digital application process • Simple documentation • Flexible repayment tenures • No end-use restrictions • Quick disbursal The key features of the L&T personal loan available on Bajaj Markets starting from 06 April, 2023, are listed below: Interest Rate 11% p.a. onwards Loan Amount Up to Rs 7 Lakhs Loan Tenure 24 months to 48 months The L&T personal loan can be used to meet any planned or unplanned financial needs. This can include medical emergencies, travel expenses, education expenses, debt consolidation, and more. Alternatively, one can choose from 10+ reputed personal loan lending partners on Bajaj Markets. These partners offer personal loans starting from Rs 500 to Rs 50 Lakhs with quick approval and minimal documentation! About Bajaj Markets Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, and one of the fastest growing fintech in India, is a one-stop digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with some of the most trusted names to offer choice to its customers and help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then, built a very strong business as a techfin. Its technology services businesses are built on its core capabilities in consumer insights, technology and data analytics. Its first B2B SBU, Skaleup, has been created to become the leading digital technology services provider in India through deep domain expertise and execution capabilities.

Bajaj Markets has built a new business unit to become the preferred partner for digital technology initiatives across all group companies of Bajaj Finserv. Herein, the strategy is to align with digital technology roadmap objectives of all the group companies of Bajaj Finserv and offer digital technology services and platforms at market competitive rates.

