Left Menu

Take up new initiatives to aggressively compete in Defence market: Defence Secy to HAL

Aramane today inaugurated the third LCA production line and also handed over 100th Sukhoi-30 MKI ROH Repairs and Overhaul aircraft to Air Vice Marshal Sarin, VSM, Assistant Chief of Air Staff Eng A, Indian Air Force in a programme at HALs Nashik Division.According to HAL, the Defence Secretary lauded its efforts in taking up the challenge of setting up an ROH facility for Su-30 MKI and also establishing a new production line for LCA manufacturing.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-04-2023 19:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 19:48 IST
Take up new initiatives to aggressively compete in Defence market: Defence Secy to HAL
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane on Friday urged leading Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to take up new initiatives to aggressively compete in the defence market and focus on new areas like unmanned vehicles, as the country is in need of these advanced systems. Aramane today inaugurated the third LCA production line and also handed over 100th Sukhoi-30 MKI ROH (Repairs and Overhaul) aircraft to Air Vice Marshal Sarin, VSM, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Eng A), Indian Air Force in a programme at HAL's Nashik Division.

According to HAL, the Defence Secretary lauded its efforts in taking up the challenge of setting up an ROH facility for Su-30 MKI and also establishing a new production line for LCA manufacturing. "The Government has come out with several 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' policies, and that puts HAL in a very important position. HAL will be producing more in the coming years. Build more systems, come out with new concepts, new platforms for future growth," the release quoted him as saying.

He also urged HAL to take up new initiatives to aggressively compete in the defence market and look into new areas like unmanned vehicles as the country is in need of these advanced systems, and emphasized on Initiatives, Innovation and Excellence and focus on performance. Aramane visited the LCA Assembly Complex, Su-30 ROH Flight Hangar and Final Assembly Hangar, the release added.

HAL CMD C B Ananthakrishnan said, the new production line will enable the Company to enhance LCA MK1A production capacity from 16 to 24 aircraft per year. He said, ''HAL's Nashik Division has achieved peak overhaul capacity of 20 Su-30 aircraft per year despite having supply chain issues in current geopolitical situations.'' HAL has already set up two LCA manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru. HAL's Nashik Division set up Su-30 MKI Repair and Overhaul (ROH) facility in 2014, the first-of-its-kind anywhere in the world to meet the operational requirements of the IAF. According to the company, having gained experience from manufacturing MiG-series and Su30-MKI aircraft and subsequent overhaul of MiG-series aircraft, HAL successfully mastered the technology with valuable support from the IAF, regulatory bodies and private industries. Several HAL sister Divisions are involved in the ROH activities, it said and added that HAL plans to reduce the dependency on OEM by indigenising majority of components required for ROH within the next 3-5 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023