IPL Scoreboard: LSG vs SRH

Scoreboard of Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Friday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Anmolpreet Singh lbw b Krunal Pandya 31 Mayank Agarwal c Stoinis b Krunal Pandya 8 Rahul Tripathi c Amit Mishra b Yash Thakur 35 Aiden Markram b Krunal Pandya 0 Harry Brook st Pooran b Ravi Bishnoi3 Washington Sundar c Deepak Hooda b Amit Mishra16 Abdul Samad not out 21 Adil Rashid c Deepak Hooda b Amit Mishra 4 Umran Malik run out (Deepak Hooda/Jaydev Unadkat) 0 Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 0 Extras (B-1, LB-1, W-2) 4 Total (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 121 Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-50, 3-50, 4-55, 5-94, 6-104, 7-108, 8-109 Bowling: Kyle Mayers 1-0-5-0, Jaydev Unadkat 3-0-26-0, Krunal Pandya 4-0-18-3, Yash Thakur 3-0-23-1, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-16-1, Deepak Hooda 1-0-8-0, Amit Mishra 4-0-23-2. (MORE)

