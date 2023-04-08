North Korea says it carried out underwater strategic weapon system test-KCNA
Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2023 02:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 02:50 IST
North Korea carried out an underwater strategic weapon system test from April 4 to April 7, state media KCNA said on Saturday.
"The test perfectly proved the reliability of the underwater strategic weapon system and its fatal attack ability," the North's state news agency said.
