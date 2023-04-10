Left Menu

South Korea to demand US take appropriate action when intel leak details confirmed -Yonhap

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 10-04-2023 12:10 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 12:07 IST
South Korea to demand US take appropriate action when intel leak details confirmed -Yonhap
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

South Korea's presidential office said on Monday it will demand the U.S. take appropriate action regarding reports of the United States' alleged spying on its top security officials when details of the matter are confirmed, Yonhap news agency reported.

The presidential office also said checking facts is a top priority and that potential distortion of intelligence and third-party interference in the process cannot be ruled out, another news outlet, YTN, reporter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
3
SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

 India
4
MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023