Voltas, the formidable leader in Cooling Products, launches its latest state-of-the-art range of Inverter ACs for the summer of 2023

Voltas, India's leader in Cooling Products, and the No. 1 AC brand, from the house of Tata's, has strengthened its leadership position further in the Cooling Products space. The latest offering is the Voltas' 2023 Inverter AC range which comes with the unique value proposition of 'Pure & Flexible Air Conditioning'. It is powered with HEPA Filter, PM 1.0 Sensor and AQI Indicator which help to purify the indoor air and is also loaded with convertible cooling within its 6 Stage Adjustable Mode, that allows the user to switch within multiple tonnages, depending on the ambient heat or number of people in the room. It gives you safe and pure air along with savings and optimization of running cost. Moreover, the new range is loaded with new features like Super Silent operation for comfortable sleep, Ice Wash and Filter Cleaning Indicator for better performance and Anti Corrosive Coating to give enhanced performance, comfort and convenience. Market insights confirm that there is a consumer trend of upgrading their home appliances, for which they rely on technology. The last survey indicated that Indian customers' preferences in the home appliance category are evolving, with comfort, convenience, cooling, health and hygiene becoming the top priority. According to the research, 4 out of 5 Indians want their air conditioners to be upgraded with air purification technology, which cleans the indoor air swiftly by destroying pollutants and germs. This reaffirms the consumer trend of upgrading home appliances while they continue to multi-task from home and rely on technology to live comfortably.

Commenting on the launch of the new summer range of Air Conditioners, Mr. Pradeep Bakshi, Managing Director & CEO, Voltas Limited said, ''In line with the market demand for health & hygiene products, coupled with comfort & convenience, Voltas has introduced its latest Inverter AC range which comes with a unique value proposition of 'Pure & Flexible Air Conditioning'. With convertible cooling technology which comes within its 6 Stage Adjustable Mode, that allows the user to switch between multiple tonnage options, the new range is loaded with many new features for additional comfort and convenience. With the industry poised for innovation this season, we at Voltas are well-prepared to meet the expectations of customers with our new range.'' The Voltas 2023 AC product range includes overall 64 new SKUs, with 50 SKUs in Inverter ACs, 42 in Split Inverter ACs, and 8 in Window Inverter ACs, besides Cassette and Tower ACs.

This summer, Voltas has also launched 51 SKUs of its Voltas Fresh Air Coolers under various sub-categories such as Personal, Window, Tower, and Desert Air Coolers. The new range comprises of new models like, Windsor with 4-sided cooling advantage, Epicool with style and ultra-cooling. The company also strengthened its overall portfolio by introducing 51 SKUs of Commercial Refrigeration products, including Convertible Freezer, Freezer on Wheel, and Curved Glass Freezer. In addition to this, the company has also launched 15 SKUs of Water Dispensers, and 27 SKUs of Water Coolers. Voltas also has a new range of modular Cold room solutions and Medical refrigeration products for the B2B segment.

Through its Home Appliances JV brand, Voltas Beko, the company aims to strengthen its portfolio in 2023 by launching a series of new products. Keeping the brand promise and commitment to stand by the 'Make in India' initiative, Voltas Beko has unveiled a range of home appliances with new Frost-free refrigerators and Top-load washing machines. Equipped with a 12-year warranty on AC compressor and refrigerator motors, these products are proudly indigenous with advanced features that will cater to the evolving needs of new-age customers. The new range seeks to strengthen Voltas' home appliances portfolio in India by offering convenience with enhanced technology. The new range of Frost-Free refrigerators offer exciting features like NeoFrost™ Dual Cooling, Internal Electronic Temperature Control & Display, LED lamination and ProSmart™ Inverter compressor to ensure even cooling, efficient lighting and seamless operations. The refrigerator is available in six aesthetically pleasing colors to suit the requirement of every home.

This Summer, Voltas' new range of cooling appliances are also coupled with attractive financing offers for consumers with up to 15% cashback, easy EMI Finance offer, Lifetime Inverter Compressor Warranty and 5-Year Extended Warranty for ease of adoption & access to customers.

Key Features of Voltas Inverter AC powered with HEPA Filter and PM1.0 Sensor to deliver pure and cool air.

• HEPA Filter: The new AC range, comes with HEPA Filter along with PM1.0 sensor and AQI Indicator to deliver pure air.

• Super UVC: This range is powered with Super UVC technology and TiO2 coated air filtration system • Multi Adjustable Mode : Intelligent switching within multiple tonnages, basis ambient heat and number of people in the room Marquee features • Super Silent Operation : Ultra quiet performance for noiseless sleep.

• Ice Wash: Quick freezing and de-freezing of the condenser coil results in complete cleaning of the coil which enhances the cooling performance.

• Filter Clean Indicator: Indicates and informs the user to clean the Air Filter for better performance.

• Anti-Corrosive Coating: Gives the condenser coil added life and helps in cooling better and longer.

Key Features of Voltas Fresh Air Coolers: • Smart Humidity Controller: optimizes the humidity in the air • Mosquito Repellent: Resists mosquito breeding and keeps them away • Turbo Air Throw: Large fan size delivers powerful air throw to cool large spaces.

• Pre-Soaking: Pre-cools the Honeycomb pads before starting the fan, releasing cool and fresh air • 4 Side Honeycomb Cooling pads: Better and Faster Cooling without letting dirt and sediment deposit and more durable.

Key Features of Voltas Beko Refrigerators • NeoFrost ™ Dual Cooling: Two cooling circuits to ensure even cooling throughout the refrigerator • ProSmart™ Invertor Motor: Ensures faster cooling with minimal noise using less electricity • LED illumination: Gives better lighting inside the fridge without heating up the appliance • Easy to control digital panel for seamless navigation Key Features of Voltas Beko Washing Machines • Jet Wash : Additional tap on top which throws water at high speed enabling better mixing of detergent and deep cleaning • Fountain Wash: Fountain like water spray to avoid detangling of clothes • Hand Wash Port that cleans collars and cuffs efficiently • Slow-closure lid: A toughened black lid that closes gently • Silent Invertor Motor: Highly efficient and durable noise-free motor • India's first 5 Star Semi-Automatic Washing Machine About Voltas Limited: Voltas Limited is a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider and a projects specialist. Founded in India in 1954, Voltas Limited is part of the Tata Group, and in addition to Room Air Conditioners, Voltas also has Air Coolers, Air Purifiers, Water Dispensers, Water Coolers, Commercial Refrigeration and Commercial Air Conditioning products in its portfolio. Voltas is one of the leading companies within the Tata group and is the undisputed market leader in room air conditioners in India, with a footprint of over 25,000+ customer touchpoints. Voltas has also launched a wide range of Voltas Beko Home Appliances products, through its JV in India, in equal partnership with Arcelik.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2050298/Voltas_Logo.jpg

