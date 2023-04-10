Cutting-edge Concepts Take Center Stage at Concept Show 2023

The Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management and Engineering (MPSTME) at NMIMS recently organized Concept Show 2023, an event aimed at providing a platform for students to showcase their innovative business ideas and solutions to societal problems using the Design Thinking Framework. The event saw students transcend their horizons and come up with unique business models in various sectors, such as Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Fintech, Renewable Energy, Blockchain, and more.

The event was designed to encourage students to explore entrepreneurship and develop revolutionary business models, creating more job opportunities in the future. The participation of industry experts, alumni, and faculty members provided networking opportunities and potential collaborations, research opportunities, and exposure to current industry trends.

Concept Show 2023 included various projects such as Solar-based water purification, Green concrete, AI in analysis and visualization of human healthcare, Stock Price Prediction using Sentiment Analysis, Credit Approval Evolution using Predictive Analytics, Daily Commute recommendation system, Food Sharing app, and more.

The event was evaluated by a distinguished jury panel that included industry experts and alumni, such as Mr. Dewang Neralla, Ms. Akriti Tewari, Mr. Shibasish Sarkar, Mr. Girish Upadhyay, Mr. Jaideep Pawar, Mr. K B Gupta, Ms. Prachi Javeri, Mr. Jayant Rajurkar, Mr. Sandeep Chaudhari, Ms. Gayathri S, Ms. Shachi Sharma, Mr. Shrinidhi Nadgauda, Ms. Shriya Nadgauda, Mr. Tanooj Mehra, Mr. Saibal Banerjee, and Mr. Shray Desai. The students were evaluated on the quality of their output, and the jury provided them with valuable feedback and insights into contemporary thought.

Dr. Alka Mahajan, Dean MPSTME NMIMS, graced the function with her esteemed presence. She warmly interacted with the students and complimented them on their energy and enthusiasm. She also complimented the Innovation and Entrepreneurship cell (IEC), Faculty In-charge Dr. Abhishek Sinha and Dr Geetha Iyer, HOD Technology Management, for continuing the ongoing initiative of Concept Show which is the flagship event of IEC. Speaking to the students during the inauguration of the event she said that such a Concept Show would tremendously help the students in integrating their learnings from Engineering and Management, and putting them to practical applications.

''The concept show gives us a platform to showcase our in-house Talents, the placement cell invites Industry Partners and alumni to show the prototypes designed and developed by our students. Since Design thinking is associated with prescriptions for the innovation of products and services within the business, through the Concept Show our students come up with innovative ideas, and few of the jury members always want to invest in the ideas,'' said Ms. Aparna Mahesh, Joint Director Placements, Technology Management Department, Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering, NMIMS.

About MPSTME: Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering was established in the year 2006 under the aegis of NMIMS university as one of its constituent Schools. MPSTME was essentially established to serve the need of creating an innovative and integrated space for technology education interspersed with sound management practices that converged with changing industry as well as societal needs. The vision was to match the emerging demands in the field by creating holistically trained engineers possessing sound technical expertise as well as a vision to integrate their knowledge into creating technology that serves the changing needs of the present world. MPSTME building today, with its state-of-the-art labs and world-class infrastructure, stands as a live testimony to the steady realization of this vision.

Website - https://engineering.nmims.edu/

