Chinese AI firm SenseTime unveils chatbot "SenseChat"
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-04-2023 13:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 13:09 IST
- Country:
- China
China's SenseTime on Monday unveiled an artificial intelligence (AI) powered chatbot called "SenseChat", which it demonstrated performing tasks such as writing an email and a children's story upon being prompted.
SenseChat is based off the company's big AI model SenseNova, said its CEO and co-founder Xu Li.
