Building a Brand Beyond the Gram: Raj Shamani's House of X Unveils the Key to Transforming Loyal Followers into Multi-Million Dollar Businesses

Backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Lumikai and 40 other top angel investors for an undisclosed amount, House of X aims to build creator-led D2C brands Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Known for taking the road less traveled, Raj Shamani, one of India's most loved content creators, has announced the launch of House of X, the first tech platform that helps you create a brand in 7 days. With a strong and positive investor conviction from the likes of Lightspeed Venture Partners, Lumikai, Ashneer Grover and founders of Razorpay, Mamaearth, Zerodha, Meesho and 40 others top angel investors. Raj Shamani has become the first Indian content creator to launch a platform that helps creators build D2C brands.

As a full stack platform, House of X sits at the intersection of two of the biggest shifts that the contemporary brands and consumers are witnessing alike, the rise of e-commerce and the creator economy, and the highly debated D2C growth paradox. There are several factors driving this shift such as an increase in disposable income, growing aspirations and need for authenticity. Amalgamating the needs of the audience with the value proposition of creators, House of X aims to break the D2C clutter in building the brands of the next generation.

Commenting on the launch, Raj Shamani, Founder and Content Creator, House of X said, "It's an exciting time to be innovating within the Creator Commerce Industry, especially with India emerging as the largest global creator-hub housing over 100Mn creators. Having said that, most content creators including myself come with an expiration date, and this is where House of X enters as a platform. The future lies in building sustainable personal brands as we help leverage the fast-emerging era of creator-based loyalty to extend creators' shelf-life beyond the Gram. It is therefore paramount for contemporary brands to adapt their business models to align with the values and consumption patterns of new-age audiences. They have experienced it first hand how creators offer an authentic understanding towards their needs. Our vision is to transform loyal communities into multi-million dollar businesses. House of X is here to democratize India's creator commerce market by starting an era of the 'Next Big Thing' for every unique idea that holds close to the creators' heart. You dream it and we'll make it true for you in 7 days.'' Since its inception in 2023, the company has onboarded India's top creators and is set to launch brands that would reshape the discourse for GenZ brands by catering to their diverse needs across categories such as Personal Care, Appliances, Wellness, Beauty etc. From finding the right product idea for the right creator to handling operational processes like sourcing, warehousing, shipping, customer service, and helping creator scale to millions. House of X will be an enabler for online businesses.

Commenting on the journey ahead, Neeraj Kumawat, Co-founder & CTO, House of X said, ''Due to the absence of a full-stack tech platform, creators have been unable to realize their potential to build D2C brands that resonate with their audience. With House of X, we aim to enable India's top creators to build and scale digital-first creator-led consumer brands by bridging this gap.'' India's creator ecosystem is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% to reach a market size of Rs. 2,200 crore by 2025. The creator economy will give a major boost to India's growth and will continue to scale. This provides a massive growth opportunity for creator-led brands and House of X is confident to be a gamechanger within the segment. About House of X House of X is the first tech platform that helps you create a brand in 7 days. Providing end-to-end tools to launch, build and scale creator-led D2C brands, House of X is democratizing brand creation for every creator with the aim to take India's best brands to the world. Founded in 2023 by Raj Shamani with his insider intel to the world of Creator Economy and Consumer Brand Building, alongside Neeraj Kumawat, and his vast experience in scaling e-commerce businesses towards exponential growth, House of X aims to build a global commerce infrastructure that enables creation of digital-first creator-led D2C brands in India. As a full stack platform, House of X provides end-to-end support for product ideation, manufacturing, shipping, payments, and scaling to a multi-million dollar business. House of X is The Next Big Thing for every creator and its ambitious goal is to empower 1 Million creators and businesses in India with its Creator-commerce platform in the next 5 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)