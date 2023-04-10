Inox CVA produces locally-designed 4K helium cryostat for MRI magnet system

Inox CVA, which provides cryogenic liquid storage, distribution and re-gassificartion solutions, on Monday said it has manufactured the country's first indigenously designed zero-boil-off 4K helium cryostat for a whole-body MRI magnet system. This makes India the sixth country in the world to indigenously manufacture MRI magnet system and will help lower the MRI cost, the company claimed in a statement.

The fabrication of the MRI cryostat was carried out at its Vadodara facility it said adding the cryostat was indigenously designed by a team of scientists, engineers, and research fellows led by Dr. Soumen Kar, principal investigator of indigenous magnetic resonance imaging (IMRI) project at the Inter-University Accelerator Centre, New Delhi. Dr Kar said developing modern MRI magnets and the 4K helium cryostat with zero-boil-off technology is a challenging task, requiring application of numerous complex indigenous technologies and this achievement now positions India as the sixth country in the world to manufacture MRI magnet systems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)