Left Menu

IPL SCOREBOARD: RCB vs LSG

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-04-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 21:42 IST
IPL SCOREBOARD: RCB vs LSG

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants here on Monday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli c Stoinis b Amit Mishra 61 Faf du Plessis not out 79 Glenn Maxwell b Mark Wood 59 Dinesh Karthik not out 1 Extras: (lb-8, w-4) 12 Total: 212/2 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 96-1, 211-2 Bowling: Jaydev Unadkat 2-0-27-0, Avesh Khan 4-0-53-0, Krunal Pandya 4-0-35-0, Mark Wood 4-1-32-1, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-39-0, Amit Mishra 2-0-18-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

 United States
3
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
4
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023