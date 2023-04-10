IPL SCOREBOARD: RCB vs LSG

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants here on Monday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli c Stoinis b Amit Mishra 61 Faf du Plessis not out 79 Glenn Maxwell b Mark Wood 59 Dinesh Karthik not out 1 Extras: (lb-8, w-4) 12 Total: 212/2 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 96-1, 211-2 Bowling: Jaydev Unadkat 2-0-27-0, Avesh Khan 4-0-53-0, Krunal Pandya 4-0-35-0, Mark Wood 4-1-32-1, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-39-0, Amit Mishra 2-0-18-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)