Vikas bags solitary bronze for India on Day 2 of Asian Wrestling Championship
Vikas pinned Jain Tan of China 8-0 by technical superiority in the 72kg Greeko-Roman category to clinch a third bronze medal for India in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships here on Monday.
On the second day of the tournament, Sumit (60kg) and Rohit Dahiya (82kg) fell by the wayside in their bronze medal matches, but Vikas took just one minute and 41 seconds to knock out his Chinese rival.
Sumit lost to Maita Kawana of Japan 14-6 after picking cautions in his bout. Dahiya on the other hand lost to Alireza Azizkhoon Mohamadipiani of Iran 1-5.
The other Indian in fray, Narinder Cheema (97kg GR) lost to Olzhas Syrlybay of the host nation 1-4.
India had bagged one silver and two bronze medals on the opening day of the meet.
World Cadet Championships bronze medallist Rupin lost 1-3 to Iranian Poya Soulat Dad Marz in the 55kg GR final.
Neeraj (63kg GR) and Sunil Kumar (87kg GR) were the bronze medal winners.
