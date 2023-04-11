Left Menu

Alibaba unveils Tongyi Qianwen, an AI model similar to GPT

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Tuesday unveiled Tongyi Qianwen, an AI large language model similar to GPT that it plans to integrate into all of the company's business applications in the near future. Shares in Alibaba rose 3% in morning trade. Alibaba Cloud plans to open Tongyi Qianwen to its clients so they can build their own customized large language models.

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2023 07:56 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 07:56 IST
Alibaba unveils Tongyi Qianwen, an AI model similar to GPT

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Tuesday unveiled Tongyi Qianwen, an AI large language model similar to GPT that it plans to integrate into all of the company's business applications in the near future. It will first be integrated into DingTalk, Alibaba's workplace messaging app and can be used to summarise meeting notes, write emails and draft business proposals. It will also be added to Tmall Genie, Alibaba's voice assistant.

"We are at a technological watershed moment driven by generative AI and cloud computing, and businesses across all sectors have started to embrace intelligence transformation to stay ahead of the game," CEO Daniel Zhang said in a statement. Shares in Alibaba rose 3% in morning trade.

Alibaba Cloud plans to open Tongyi Qianwen to its clients so they can build their own customized large language models. Global interest in generative AI, which learns how to take actions from past data to create new content, has surged since the release of chatbot sensation ChatGPT by Microsoft-backed OpenAI late last year.

Others including Alphabet Inc's Google and Baidu Inc have since promoted their AI models and released similar chatbots. Tongyi Qianwen is based on Tongyi, Alibaba's proprietary pre-trained model framework that unifies various AI models.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023