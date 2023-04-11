Left Menu

Audi to hike price of Q3 range by 1.6 pc from May 1

11-04-2023
Audi to hike price of Q3 range by 1.6 pc from May 1
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • India

German automaker Audi on Tuesday said it will increase the price of Q3 and Q3 Sportback by up to 1.6 per cent with effect from May 1, in order to offset the impact of increase in customs duty and input costs.

The company has already increased the price of Q8 Celebration, RS5 and S5 by up to 2.4 per cent with effect from April 1.

''At Audi India, we strive to give our customers the best, but the rise in customs duty and input costs have compelled us to amend our prices upwards,'' Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement.

While the company has tried to absorb the impact at various levels, the current situation necessitates an increase in price, he added.

Mercedes-Benz India has already increased prices of its vehicles ranging between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 12 lakh across different models from April 1, to offset rising input costs, especially the adverse impact of foreign exchange movements.

