China says Japan hypes up so-called China threat - foreign ministry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-04-2023 13:06 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 13:01 IST
China said Japan smears the country with an old narrative and hypes up the so-called China threat, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday at a regular news briefing.
In response to a question on Japan calling China a threat in its annual Diplomatic Bluebook report, spokesperson Wang Wenbin said it interferes with China's domestic affairs and China is opposed to this.
"We call on Japan to stop provocation and the creation of opposing camps," Wang said.
