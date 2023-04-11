Left Menu

Google restricts personal loan apps on Play Store from May 31

Google has revised its Play Store policies support page regarding Android financial service apps. Applications for personal loans won't be permitted to access users' contacts or images after May 31, 2023.

ANI | Updated: 11-04-2023 14:39 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 14:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
According to the Mashable website, the corporation is enforcing a demand that all loan applications include additional country-specific documents to support their authenticity. According to reports, the Personal Loan App Declaration and extra supporting papers are now required for loan applications in India.

Google will want a copy of the app's license if the Reserve Bank of India has registered it as a loan provider. If the app operates as a middleman between the user and the bank rather than directly disbursing loans, that fact must be fully disclosed in the app's description along with all the names of the registered NBFCs and banks they have collaborated with.

Access to the smartphone's storage, contacts, location history, phone numbers, photographs, or videos would be restricted for apps that offer personal loans. Google added that they won't permit any applications "that mine cryptocurrencies on devices."

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) published regulations to control digital lending using online platforms and mobile apps in September 2022. According to these rules, loan apps are not permitted to access users' media or contact information. (ANI)

